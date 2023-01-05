Read full article on original website
KXLY
Rain & snow move into the region this afternoon – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rain and snow move into the region this afternoon, continuing through the evening. The higher elevations and northern valleys will get more snow out of this. Some spots in that region could see between 1-3 more inches of snow accumulation. Through the metro, it’s primarily rain....
KXLY
Patchy fog before the sunshine peaks out Tuesday! -Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are going to start out our Tuesday with patchy, dense, fog across the region. This could lead to some areas of freezing fog, so be aware of that on your morning commute. It will burn off before noon and then we move into mostly sunny skies! Beyond that, temps will be in the upper-30s and lower- 40s. Oh, this will be so nice. Get outside and enjoy it while you can! By this evening, the fog returns to the region with a greater risk for areas of freezing fog, through the morning commute tomorrow. On Wednesday, fog will linger through the majority of the day. We’ll get a brief break in the afternoon before it redevelops around 3:00/4:00 PM. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, another system moves into the region bringing rain to the lowlands and snow to the higher elevations. – Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
KXLY
This evening’s rain and snow will taper off, but watch out for icy roads – Kris
We are tracking areas of patchy freezing fog and icy roads for Tuesday morning. We are also tracking a system on the way for Thursday bringing another round of rain and snow. As you head out the door Tuesday, watch for icy spots on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Monday evening’s rain and snow will become Tuesday morning’s ice as temperatures drop below freezing. In addition, expect areas of fog and freezing fog to start the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon, which is a few degrees above average. It’s going to be a gray day, but there is the possibility of a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon.
KXLY
Another round of rain on Monday – Matt
It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
KXLY
There’s rain for both Saturday & Sunday this weekend! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wa. — The weather system we’ve been anticipating is moving slower than expected and taking longer to get to our side of the state. Steven’s Pass is already beginning to see snow, and that’s what is headed our way. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the areas that are likely to get mostly snow out of this system. This includes the Okanogan Valley, Cascade valleys, and parts of Northeast Washington. Those in the surrounding Moses Lake area will want to be on the lookout for pockets of freezing rain. As for the Spokane region, it’s going to be primarily rain, though we may get a rain/snow mix later in the evening as temps fall into the lower-30s. Regardless, it won’t amount to much accumulation, if any at all. This clears out, then on Sunday, we’re in for round two. -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Department will soon cut down 200 trees from the Downriver Golf Course because of pine beetles. The action was announced in the Park Board meeting last week. The trees, a total of 198 Ponderosa Pines, are either infested with pine beetles or dead. Crews plan to cut down and dispose...
pullmanradio.com
Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane
The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Back in the day
Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times
Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
New Spokane boutique, Simple Wildflower, offers permanent jewelry
A new local boutique, Simple Wildflower, recently opened its doors in downtown Spokane. While customers can find stylish clothes and accessories, the main draw is their permanent jewelry. To find out more, visit their website: Simple Wildflower.
