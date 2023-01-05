SPOKANE, Wash. — We are going to start out our Tuesday with patchy, dense, fog across the region. This could lead to some areas of freezing fog, so be aware of that on your morning commute. It will burn off before noon and then we move into mostly sunny skies! Beyond that, temps will be in the upper-30s and lower- 40s. Oh, this will be so nice. Get outside and enjoy it while you can! By this evening, the fog returns to the region with a greater risk for areas of freezing fog, through the morning commute tomorrow. On Wednesday, fog will linger through the majority of the day. We’ll get a brief break in the afternoon before it redevelops around 3:00/4:00 PM. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, another system moves into the region bringing rain to the lowlands and snow to the higher elevations. – Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO