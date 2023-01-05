Read full article on original website
Tickets still available for Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Children of all ages will get the chance to meet their favorite fairy tale characters this weekend during the upcoming Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point. The Playhouse Theatre Group of Central Wisconsin hosts the annual immersive theatrical event. Actors dress up as various characters...
Wausau to host national curling, pickleball tournaments
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tournaments for pickleball and curling will bring people from around the country in the coming months to see what Wausau has to offer. Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said people are going to discover the city’s hidden gems. “This is cool. What’s going on downtown is cool. What we see going on at the powerhouse and the depot is cool. What we see at Granite Peak and the expansion coming there is cool,” said Eckmann.
Rhinelander FLBA/DECA students collect hundreds of jeans in annual drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA’s 2022-2023 Jeans for Teens drive has come to an end after collecting 426 pairs of jeans this year. This was the eighth year of the Jeans for Teens drive and Rhinelander High School is thanking everyone in the community and surrounding areas who participated in the drive.
Merrill students ditching old-school ways for online test taking
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill students have ditched paper and pencils and instead opened their laptops to take the ACT this year. The decision was made by Merrill High School Principal Trisha Detert and her administrative team, after reflecting on how well students did during the pre-ACT last fall. Detert...
Traffic impacted on North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to watermain break
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Traffic will be impacted near the 1700 block of North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to a watermain break. That area is near Starbucks. According to city crews repair work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately four days to complete.
Pittsville teacher selected for prestigious D.C. leadership program
PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Pittsville Elementary teacher has been selected as one of a handful of teachers to visit Washington, D.C. this summer. Kate Van Haren teaches fourth-grade Wisconsin History, fifth-grade US History, and fourth-grade reading. Van Haren will travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the inaugural class of David M. Rubenstein Master Teachers in the White House Historical Association’s seventh annual White House History Teacher Institute.
School board discusses next phase in possible restructuring of Wausau School District
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board continued their conversation on the possible restructuring of the school district as they face a number of long-term challenges. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Keith Hilts said, “This is the most comprehensive project or change that I’ve had the opportunity to work on.” He added that no formal decision will be made Monday, but the possible changes being discussed have a great impact on the future.
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to WisDOT. The closure is at the Portage-Marathon County line. The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the incident. WisDOT estimates...
Wausau Public Works struggles to get new fleet of patrol cars
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The impacts of the pandemic are still lingering for Wausau Public Works as attempts to order new vehicles for the city and police department for nearly a year have gone unfulfilled. Supply chain issues have caused them to keep older squad cars in their fleet. “The...
Bill Millhausen promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bill Millhausen has been promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy/Undersheriff. Sheriff Chad Billeb made the announcement on Sunday. Millhausen was previously captain. He began his career with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in February 1998. In his time with the sheriff’s office he has worked as a deputy, detective, lieutenant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions and for almost six years has served as the captain overseeing the Communications Division.
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
