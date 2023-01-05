WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tournaments for pickleball and curling will bring people from around the country in the coming months to see what Wausau has to offer. Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said people are going to discover the city’s hidden gems. “This is cool. What’s going on downtown is cool. What we see going on at the powerhouse and the depot is cool. What we see at Granite Peak and the expansion coming there is cool,” said Eckmann.

