KIMA TV
New Horizon aircraft now features first-class seating options
YAKIMA--The old prop plane used to fly between Yakima and Seattle has been replaced today with a larger jet. Today, Horizon Airlines flew in a new jet aircraft that will now be used for flights in and out of Yakima. The new aircraft will still carry the same number of...
KIMA TV
Yakima non-profit donating hand-made feminine hygiene kits to local organizations
A Yakima non-profit has been helping out women in other countries with their reusable hygiene kits and now they are expanding their services locally. Freedom Kits of Yakima is a local non-profit that puts together washable, feminine hygiene kits for low-income women. Initially, they were sending kits internationally to areas...
KIMA TV
Local officials warn of icy road conditions, advise caution
YAKIMA -- Local officials are warning of icy road conditions in Yakima on Monday morning. The Yakima Police Department shared on social media a warning to drivers to be cautious of the ice on the roads. They say to be aware and drive cautiously.
KIMA TV
Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KIMA TV
BCSO seize drugs and illegally possessed firearms on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office seized a large number of drugs and guns this weekend. The Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, Detectives assisted by "D-squad" seized 22 illegally possessed firearms, a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a stolen vehicle. Benton...
