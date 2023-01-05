ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

New Horizon aircraft now features first-class seating options

YAKIMA--The old prop plane used to fly between Yakima and Seattle has been replaced today with a larger jet. Today, Horizon Airlines flew in a new jet aircraft that will now be used for flights in and out of Yakima. The new aircraft will still carry the same number of...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima non-profit donating hand-made feminine hygiene kits to local organizations

A Yakima non-profit has been helping out women in other countries with their reusable hygiene kits and now they are expanding their services locally. Freedom Kits of Yakima is a local non-profit that puts together washable, feminine hygiene kits for low-income women. Initially, they were sending kits internationally to areas...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Local officials warn of icy road conditions, advise caution

YAKIMA -- Local officials are warning of icy road conditions in Yakima on Monday morning. The Yakima Police Department shared on social media a warning to drivers to be cautious of the ice on the roads. They say to be aware and drive cautiously.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday

Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KIMA TV

BCSO seize drugs and illegally possessed firearms on Saturday

Benton County Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office seized a large number of drugs and guns this weekend. The Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, Detectives assisted by "D-squad" seized 22 illegally possessed firearms, a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a stolen vehicle. Benton...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

