Saxon Huxley was part of NXT UK, and he says he doesn’t buy into the criticism that the brand hurt the UK independent scene. During NXT UK’s run, there was some criticism that the brand pulled the talent from the independent scene and wouldn’t let them work for most independent promotions there. Huxley spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 and explained why he disagrees with the criticism, even if he understands why some people see it that way. You can see some highlights below:

2 HOURS AGO