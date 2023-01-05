Read full article on original website
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
Ric Flair Wants a Do-Over on His Last Match
– Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair discussed wanting to do his last match again, explaining what he would do differently this time. Below are som highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on wanting to do his last match again: “I’m begging to do it again. I’m...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Jake Roberts on Getting Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame the Same Year as Scott Hall
– During the latest edition of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts discussed his 2014 WWE Hall of Fame induction, being inducted by DDP, and going in the same year as late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) Jake Roberts on being...
Renee Paquette on How Much Mercedes Mone Cares About Her Work, Betting on Herself
– During the latest edition of The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette discussed her former WWE colleague, Mercedes Mone making the jump to NJPW and betting on herself after leaving WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Renee Paquette on Mercedes Mone: “For me, having worked with her from such an...
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
SCWPro Prestige Rumble Results: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More
SCWPro held their Prestige Rumble show on Saturday, with a SCWPro Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Walcott, Iowa show below, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/scwpro-prestige-rumble-results-17-jt-energy-action-prestige-rumble target=new>per Fightful and Alex McCarthy:. * SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. * Aminah Belmont def. Maggie McKinney. *...
GCW Save Me Results: Homicide Battles John Wayne Murdoch, More
GCW held their latest show, Save Me, on Saturday night with Homicide in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Chicago show, per Cagematch.net:. * GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros. * Blake Christian def. Leon Slater. * Jimmy Lloyd &...
Chris Candido To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame At 80s Wrestling Con
The late Chris Candido is set to be inducted into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in May. PWInsider reports that Candido will get a posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame at 80s Wrestling Con on May 6th in Morristown, New Jersey. Candido had memorable runs...
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
NJPW Announces Sellout for Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI at Battle in the Valley
– NJPW has announced that the February Battle in the Valley card, featuring Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has officially sold out. You can see the announcement tweet below. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh...
Saxon Huxley Doesn’t Think NXT UK Hurt The Indy Scene There, Talks Hopes For NXT Europe
Saxon Huxley was part of NXT UK, and he says he doesn’t buy into the criticism that the brand hurt the UK independent scene. During NXT UK’s run, there was some criticism that the brand pulled the talent from the independent scene and wouldn’t let them work for most independent promotions there. Huxley spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 and explained why he disagrees with the criticism, even if he understands why some people see it that way. You can see some highlights below:
Deaner Shares His Thoughts On The Common Thread For Members Of The Design
The Design’s Deaner spoke recently with Wrestlingnews.co and shared how the stable came together and what common factor all the members share (per Fightful). As the newest leader of the faction (stabbing the former leader tends to have that effect), Deaner predicts that The Design have “some really cool fun stuff” in their pocket to look forward to, potentially as part of their effort to recruit Sami Callihan. You can read a highlight from Deaner and watch the complete interview below.
Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri wearing a tight black dress, Katana Chance celebrating the New Year, Nikki Cross apparently snapping a pick of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae while they were celebrating the New Year, Giovanni Vinci getting a step closer to his goal and showing some epic gains in the gym, Zelina Vega, The Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) doing the Predator handshake, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
