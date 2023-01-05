Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO