Kent County, MI

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
PHOTOS: Take A Walk Through This Year’s World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids

Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend

Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023

Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
From Taxidermy to Antiques, Odd Things Are Coming To West Michigan

Some people would judge your peculiar interests. However, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, you will be among people that love living on the odd side of life. "The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, animal skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more."
