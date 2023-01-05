ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career

A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East

Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former White Sox starter signs with the Marlins, prompting trade rumors

The Miami Marlins were just one signing away from a fire sale. After adding Johnny Cueto to their rotation, Miami has all they need to trade Pablo Lopez, should they wish. Johnny Cueto had a successful redemption arc last season with the Chicago White Sox. He posted a 3.35 ERA (118 ERA+) and 3.79 FIP across 24 starts on the South Side of Chicago, and is a solid addition on what was a crowded pitching market to start the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB rumors: 1 more trade the St. Louis Cardinals should make

The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching depth, and the Marlins could help them out after their latest acquisition. In the early hours of the morning today, the Miami Marlins acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in what appears to be a depth piece with a potential incoming fire sale to the team’s starting rotation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
