Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election
Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen Kiggins.
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
John B. King begins term as SUNY Chancellor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For new Chancellor John B. King, it’s been a busy day of meetings and getting to know new colleagues at SUNY headquarters in Albany. “I’ve met with our senior team,” said King. “I’ll meet with all of our campus presidents later this afternoon, and then this evening I’ll spend time with the fellows at our Hispanic Leadership Institute where we are helping to diversify the future leadership across our campuses. So it’s a great way to spend the first day.”
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Money Matters: Don’t buy a lemon, hurricane rotten cars
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — If you’re in the market for a used car, now more than ever is the time for the buyer to beware. Cars that were damaged from flooding during natural disasters are being sold nationwide at an alarming rate. Category four hurricane hit the...
