ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For new Chancellor John B. King, it’s been a busy day of meetings and getting to know new colleagues at SUNY headquarters in Albany. “I’ve met with our senior team,” said King. “I’ll meet with all of our campus presidents later this afternoon, and then this evening I’ll spend time with the fellows at our Hispanic Leadership Institute where we are helping to diversify the future leadership across our campuses. So it’s a great way to spend the first day.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO