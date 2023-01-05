ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen Kiggins.
VIRGINIA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
DES MOINES, IA
mychamplainvalley.com

John B. King begins term as SUNY Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For new Chancellor John B. King, it’s been a busy day of meetings and getting to know new colleagues at SUNY headquarters in Albany. “I’ve met with our senior team,” said King. “I’ll meet with all of our campus presidents later this afternoon, and then this evening I’ll spend time with the fellows at our Hispanic Leadership Institute where we are helping to diversify the future leadership across our campuses. So it’s a great way to spend the first day.”
ALBANY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Money Matters: Don’t buy a lemon, hurricane rotten cars

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — If you’re in the market for a used car, now more than ever is the time for the buyer to beware. Cars that were damaged from flooding during natural disasters are being sold nationwide at an alarming rate. Category four hurricane hit the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy