New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Daily Mail

Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake

Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
BBC

Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC

Sunderland dad with terminal cancer retires for charity work

A man with terminal cancer has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his family while continuing to raise thousands for charity. Chris Johnson was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) at the age of 40 in 2019, and aims to enter the Great North Run again.
BBC

Jim Booth: Funeral held for Somerset Second World War veteran

The funeral of a World War Two veteran who helped guide troops onto the beach during the D-Day landings has taken place. Jim Booth was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the water off Normandy to scout the area. He died peacefully at the age of...
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Cristoval Victorial

This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age

Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and olderPhoto bySmithsonianMag. Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Ceebla Cuud

A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man

Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...

