I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk
Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
Sunderland dad with terminal cancer retires for charity work
A man with terminal cancer has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his family while continuing to raise thousands for charity. Chris Johnson was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) at the age of 40 in 2019, and aims to enter the Great North Run again.
Jim Booth: Funeral held for Somerset Second World War veteran
The funeral of a World War Two veteran who helped guide troops onto the beach during the D-Day landings has taken place. Jim Booth was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the water off Normandy to scout the area. He died peacefully at the age of...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age
Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and olderPhoto bySmithsonianMag. Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.
‘You remember Wendy – she slept with your father’: what I learned writing Mum’s Christmas cards
Unless you die before it happens, there comes a point in every person’s life where your eyes are too far gone to write your own Christmas cards, and someone else has to do it for you. My aunt did it for my uncle, then my mum did it for my aunt, and now I’m doing it for my mum.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
