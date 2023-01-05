Read full article on original website
Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Multiple Assaults And DWI’s
A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.
Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing
The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
Bryan ISD School Board Receives Final Recommendations For Changing Elementary And Intermediate School Boundaries
Bryan ISD school board members have the recommendations of a 30 member committee that has worked since last September on changing boundaries of elementary and intermediate schools. The BISD board is scheduled to take final action on January 17. The recommendations were shared during the January 9 BISD board meeting.
Marble Named SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week. Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the...
Aggie Women’s Basketball Drops SEC Test Versus Ole Miss, 57-38
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Sunday’s game against Ole Miss, 57-38, inside Reed Arena. Playing with just seven players available for the fourth time this season, the Aggies once again got the job done on the defensive end but were unable to convert on the offensive opportunities. The Maroon & White held Ole Miss 16 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies limited the Rebels to 35.1% (20-of-57) shooting from the field, their second-lowest percentage of the season.
Aggie Men Win Fourth Straight with 69-56 Victory over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Powered by game-high 17-point efforts from Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 69-56 victory over the LSU Tigers in front of a season-best 9,319 on Saturday at Reed Arena. The victory snapped...
