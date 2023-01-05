ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville announces opportunity to apply for the External Agency Fund Competitive Grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government (LMG) will begin accepting applications on January 18, 2023, from local non-profit organizations for programs or activities that contribute to the city’s cultural, social, and economic vitality. These grants, funded through the city’s General Fund, are awarded to non-governmental or “external” agencies for LMG Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024).
Baptist Health Hardin welcomes Woods as VP and chief nursing officer

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Baptist Health Hardin is pleased to announce that Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, CENP, has joined the hospital’s senior leadership team as vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO). Woods officially assumed the new role on Monday, Jan. 9. As CNO, Woods will use evidence-based practice...
Riendeau appointed to Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees

Mr. Riendeau was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He is the former Executive Director of Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville and the former Vice President of Government and Community Affairs for Yum Brands in Louisville. The commission of Kentucky...
Derby Festival announces 2023 Royal Court

— Louisville just got a little more royal this morning, as the Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the 2023 Royal Court during an event at Dillard’s in Mall St. Matthews. Five young women have been selected to serve as Princesses for this year’s Festival and will act as ambassadors for the Festival and community as they attend more than 70 events this spring. National tea company, Luzianne, is bringing more Southern charm and scholarship money to the Royal Court Program as the new Presenting Sponsor.
Road and General Funds receipts for December 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. — General Fund receipts rose 3.3 percent in December compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,435.7 million. Receipts have risen 5.8 percent for the first half of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 9.2 percent through the first six months of FY23.
