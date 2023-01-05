Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County Public Schools introduces families to innovative programs
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Families, students and educators around Lexington are coming together for Fayette County Public Schools Student Options and Opportunities Pathways event. FCPS shared with students and parents some of their advanced academic programs and opportunities at the innovative program’s showcase. The showcase gives the community a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Compartment Corner: Lexington (KY) Seagrave Aerialscope Tower Ladder
The city of Lexington is the county seat of Fayette County and the second largest city in Kentucky. Perhaps it’s best known as the “Horse Capital of the World” due to its location in the Bluegrass region of the state. The Bluegrass region is known for its highly fertile soil and makes for prime pastures for breeding thoroughbred race horses.
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
lanereport.com
Bluegrass Community and Technical College awarded $4.5million dollar grant
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Bluegrass Community and Technical College and sub-awardees UK HealthCare and University of Kentucky Area Health Education Center a 4.5 million dollar grant to collaborate on “Strengthening Community Colleges & Training Workforce Gateways.” The grant aims to reduce equity gaps in educational and workforce pipelines while addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals.
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Lexington
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
wdrb.com
Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
fox56news.com
Lexington Police Department is hiring, offering increased salaries
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department is hiring. However, 2023 is different as new salary improvements by $8,000 have just gone into effect with the first of the month. Recruiting coordinator and officer Rachel Kennedy said the new starting salary is $56,410 per year during training....
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
WKYT 27
Chris Singleton shares his story of resilience in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Singleton is a public speaker and author who lost his mother in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. He travels around the country sharing his story with companies, sports teams and children alike. “One of the things my mom taught me was just to be...
WKYT 27
COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington. The latest data from the health department showed 57 new flu cases last week and 412 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials tell us a lot of the increase in cases can be attributed to our return to normalcy.
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
fox56news.com
2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing
Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Jan. 6 HTFN Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 7: Mega millions, Macy’s stores closing, and …. Here are five things to know...
davidsonlocal.com
Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms
CITY RESIDENTS: Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms that were donated by the American Red Cross. Any resident of the City of Lexington can receive a brand new smoke alarm FREE of charge. To get yours call the Fire Marshal's Office at (336)248-3933 during business hours to schedule a...
kentuckylantern.com
Alvarado bids Kentucky Senate farewell, special election May 16 to choose his successor
The special election to replace Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester will be held May 16, the day of the statewide primary for governor and other statewide offices. A physician, Alvarado will become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Jan. 16. Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed him to...
Comments / 0