theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Pamala Mosley of Grimes was traveling on 270th Street near U Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Matthew Osmundson of Boone. Mosley was transported to a Des Moines hospital by Waukee EMS. Damage to Mosley’s vehicle was estimated at $24,000, and damage to Osmundson’s vehicle was estimated at $12,000.
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man arrested allegedly drunk with pistol Sunday
A Des Moines man was arrested in West Des Moines early Sunday after he was found armed and allegedly drunk. Fox Cooper Corcoran, 22, of 207 42nd St., Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication. The incident began about 12:15...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
theperrynews.com
Armed Perry man arrested after tussling with police
An armed Perry man was arrested Saturday after being wrestled to the ground by Perry police officers. Dakota Wylie Armstrong, 29, of 1715 Vine St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts-firearm. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire
A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
iheart.com
Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
1380kcim.com
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Arrest made in Des Moines hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man crossing the street in Des Moines Wednesday night. The driver has been identified as 70-year-old Fidel Funez Mendez, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the […]
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges
(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
