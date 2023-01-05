Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
kelo.com
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
kynt1450.com
LOCAL SPORTS 1-9-23
The FCS National title game took place Sunday afternoon, as South Dakota State and North Dakota State battled to decide which football program was the best in the country. The Jackrabbits would come out victorious as they took a 45 to 21 victory over the Bison, as South Dakota State were crowned FCS national champions for the first time in school history, ending their season with a program record 14 wins and 1 loss.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Sioux Center opens new indoor sports facility
The 118,000 sqaure foot complex has fields for softball, baseball, football, as well as soccer.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Clarifies Snow Emergency Procedures
The Yankton City Commission met last night, and clarified how the YPD works in extreme snow situations, like the city recently experienced. Yankton Police Chief, Jason Foote, clarifies the red tags which some vehicles received during the Snow Emergency…. Foote explains how the system works…. Their goal is to assist...
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
dakotanewsnow.com
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
Comments / 0