ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS 1-9-23

The FCS National title game took place Sunday afternoon, as South Dakota State and North Dakota State battled to decide which football program was the best in the country. The Jackrabbits would come out victorious as they took a 45 to 21 victory over the Bison, as South Dakota State were crowned FCS national champions for the first time in school history, ending their season with a program record 14 wins and 1 loss.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kynt1450.com

Yankton Clarifies Snow Emergency Procedures

The Yankton City Commission met last night, and clarified how the YPD works in extreme snow situations, like the city recently experienced. Yankton Police Chief, Jason Foote, clarifies the red tags which some vehicles received during the Snow Emergency…. Foote explains how the system works…. Their goal is to assist...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy