William K. Dial, 82, died peacefully in Santa Barbara, CA on January 5th, 2023, after succumbing to AML (acute myeloid leukemia). Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 17, 1940, to Col. Richard J. Dial and Lucille Keck Dial. He was an army brat who lived everywhere the Army sent his father: Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Hamilton, NY, in Yokohama, Ft. McPherson, GA., and in Anchorage, Alaska where Bill spent 3 summers. Bill graduated from Andover in 1957 and from Yale in 1961. From June 1961 to June 1964 Bill was in an armored battalion in Germany, 8th Infantry Division as a heavy truck company commander. Bill graduated from law school at Boldt Hall in Berkeley in 1967 and practiced as an attorney for 37 years in various law firms in Los Angeles. He retired in 2008 when he and his life partner, Maureen, moved to Santa Barbara. Bill volunteered for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project) at San Luis Obispo Men’s Colony and later at Lompoc Federal Prison where he introduced the program into the federal prison system in CA. He was beloved and valued by the incarcerated individuals he worked with.

