Bourne, MA

It’s Shocking to See How Many New Bedford Drivers Are Still Oblivious to This New Stop Sign

Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's unruly to be assertive on the road, but to some extent, it's often exorcised in order to survive out here. Throughout my life, I've moved to and from the 'Whaling city', each time settling in different districts and wards. It's been three years in the West End and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free

Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
A News Update With Jack Spillane [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane made another visit to Townsquare Sunday this week, sharing some interesting observations about the New Bedford City Council and more. Spillane recently reported the shocking news that, according to the Mayor's Office, new council president Linda Morad has not spoken to Mayor Jon Mitchell in two years. Morad told WBSM's Tim Weisberg this week that she has a "strained" relationship with Mitchell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
What Should New Bedford Do With $6 Million for Housing?

NEW BEDFORD — Got an idea how to improve the quality of life in New Bedford?. City officials want to hear from you. Residents are being asked to give their opinions on what to do with more than $6 million in federal funding for housing initiatives and community development set to arrive in the next fiscal year.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Public Schools Respond to Swansea Cyberattack

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are reassuring residents about cybersecurity preparedness after a ransomware attack in Swansea downed networks and left schools closed across that district Wednesday. Schools in Swansea reopened Thursday after the cyberattack earlier this week, which took place days after a similar incident at Bristol...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Westport Town Hall Evacuated After Outlet Catches Fire

WESTPORT — Workers at Westport Town Hall were evacuated early Monday morning after an electrical outlet on the second floor caught fire, setting off smoke alarms and causing some damage. According to a social media post from the town's fire department, firefighters responded to the reported smoke just before...
WESTPORT, MA
New Year’s Resolutions for SouthCoast Cities and Towns

The new year is upon us, and with the arrival of 2023, many are making – and in some cases, already breaking – New Year's resolutions. The start of a fresh new calendar is also the chance to forget about the burdens of the past and embrace the wide-open uncertainty of the future. There's a lot to look forward to on the SouthCoast in 2023, after all.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

