Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's unruly to be assertive on the road, but to some extent, it's often exorcised in order to survive out here. Throughout my life, I've moved to and from the 'Whaling city', each time settling in different districts and wards. It's been three years in the West End and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO