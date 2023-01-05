Read full article on original website
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
Massachusetts Dental Group Settles $3.5 Million Suit Over Allegedly Deceptive Ads
A dental group with practices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut — including four on the South Coast — has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state Attorney General's office for allegedly deceptive advertising. Former A.G. Maura Healey filed the suit in...
New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Closed to Vehicle and Marine Traffic
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): According to a tweet from MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard, the bridge was able to return to position and Route 6 was reopened to traffic as of 3:41 p.m. NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge is currently shut down, with neither vehicle traffic nor marine traffic allowed...
It’s Shocking to See How Many New Bedford Drivers Are Still Oblivious to This New Stop Sign
Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's unruly to be assertive on the road, but to some extent, it's often exorcised in order to survive out here. Throughout my life, I've moved to and from the 'Whaling city', each time settling in different districts and wards. It's been three years in the West End and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart.
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free
Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
A News Update With Jack Spillane [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane made another visit to Townsquare Sunday this week, sharing some interesting observations about the New Bedford City Council and more. Spillane recently reported the shocking news that, according to the Mayor's Office, new council president Linda Morad has not spoken to Mayor Jon Mitchell in two years. Morad told WBSM's Tim Weisberg this week that she has a "strained" relationship with Mitchell.
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
Watch Pair of Seals Playing in New Bedford Harbor
If you've never seen a harbor seal off the SouthCoast, then this video is for you. Alicia Duff recently captured a pair of seals in New Bedford harbor and lucky for us, shared her video on the Fun 107 App. This is what we love most about our app. Listeners...
Healey and Driscoll Package Food, Discuss Priorities in Taunton Visit
Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll made a stop at the Boys & Girls Club in Taunton on Tuesday afternoon for a healthy food and school supplies drive as part of their weeklong "Team Up Massachusetts" tour. The duo will tour across the Commonwealth, culminating with their...
What Should New Bedford Do With $6 Million for Housing?
NEW BEDFORD — Got an idea how to improve the quality of life in New Bedford?. City officials want to hear from you. Residents are being asked to give their opinions on what to do with more than $6 million in federal funding for housing initiatives and community development set to arrive in the next fiscal year.
New Bedford Public Schools Respond to Swansea Cyberattack
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are reassuring residents about cybersecurity preparedness after a ransomware attack in Swansea downed networks and left schools closed across that district Wednesday. Schools in Swansea reopened Thursday after the cyberattack earlier this week, which took place days after a similar incident at Bristol...
Westport Town Hall Evacuated After Outlet Catches Fire
WESTPORT — Workers at Westport Town Hall were evacuated early Monday morning after an electrical outlet on the second floor caught fire, setting off smoke alarms and causing some damage. According to a social media post from the town's fire department, firefighters responded to the reported smoke just before...
‘Vulnerable Road Users’ in Massachusetts Win New Protections
A new class of people has won protections under Massachusetts state law. The so-called "vulnerable road user" has arrived. In the waning hours of his administration, Governor Charlie Baker signed a stack of bills into law, chief among them (H 5013) mandating new passing rules to protect the lives of vulnerable road users.
New Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Calls for Groundbreaking Change
Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll recited their oaths of office to applause from lawmakers, members of law enforcement and supporters at the State House Thursday night. The Democrats succeed two-term Republican governor Charlie Baker and lieutenant governor Karyn Polito. Healey acknowledged in her address that her inauguration...
New Year’s Resolutions for SouthCoast Cities and Towns
The new year is upon us, and with the arrival of 2023, many are making – and in some cases, already breaking – New Year's resolutions. The start of a fresh new calendar is also the chance to forget about the burdens of the past and embrace the wide-open uncertainty of the future. There's a lot to look forward to on the SouthCoast in 2023, after all.
