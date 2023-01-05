ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School. Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford. They also said they expect to make a third arrest. Firefighters responded...
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Body cam footage shows officer shooting at wanted suspect after I-95 chase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General released body camera videos of when police arrested Nicholas Gambardella, 27, after first confronting him at a Burger King parking lot in Branford. That led to a multi-town police pursuit on I-95 south.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
NEWINGTON, CT
