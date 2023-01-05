Read full article on original website
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
Driver shot on I-91 in East Windsor, hospitalized: Police
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A driver is recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor overnight Saturday. State Police Troop H was called to a 911 report of shots fired on I-91 north near Exit 44 around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim...
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
Eyewitness News
Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School. Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford. They also said they expect to make a third arrest. Firefighters responded...
Head-On Crash With Injuries Reported In Plymouth (DEVELOPING)
Three ambulances and a Medflight helicopter have been called to a car crash that has trapped at least one person, according to @ThePlymouthBuff on Twitter.At least three people are reported to be involved in a head-on collision that occurred in the area of 364 Long Pond Road in Plymouth around…
Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police
ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield. State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E. A vehicle...
Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls
GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”
Eyewitness News
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
Torrington schools delayed Tuesday after school bus catalytic converter thefts
TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after 10 catalytic converters were stolen from Torrington school buses. The Torrington Public School website announced Tuesday morning that they will have a two-hour delay due to the theft from the buses. All-Star Transportation, the bus company the city uses, said ten catalytic...
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Body cam footage shows officer shooting at wanted suspect after I-95 chase
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General released body camera videos of when police arrested Nicholas Gambardella, 27, after first confronting him at a Burger King parking lot in Branford. That led to a multi-town police pursuit on I-95 south.
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
