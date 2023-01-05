Read full article on original website
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine
NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Maine Monitor, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
Recreational marijuana sales nearly doubled in Maine in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sale of recreational cannabis products increased by nearly double in Maine in 2022. Almost $159 million in cannabis products were sold in the state last year, according to the Office of Cannabis Policy. That was an increase from the 2021 total of about $82 million.
Maine CDC says newest COVID strain is most dominant in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest variant of COVID is the most dominant in Maine and the Northeast. The Maine CDC says the "XBB" strain accounts for about a third of cases in all of the U.S. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the new strain is more contagious than...
WinterKids Winter Games kick off in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Monday kicked off the four-week Winter Games competition across Maine. The games are hosted by WinterKids and are made up of a series of challenges to promote healthy lifestyles among kids. This year’s theme is “My Wild Winter,” where 3,000 children and 527 teachers are going...
Here's what Mainers need to know about the $450 emergency heating relief checks
Since the Maine Legislature passed the emergency winter energy relief plan last week, the CBS13 I-Team has been flooded with your questions, from who's eligible to when those checks will be hitting Mainers’ mailboxes. The CBS13 I-Team got questions from Sandra, Pammy Sue, and Marie. They ranged from if...
Record mild January continues, wet weather likely later this week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Quiet weather will be the theme through Wednesday in Maine, with seasonable temperatures. Active weather returns Thursday through the first half of the weekend with a storm bringing rain and snow chances. Tuesday looks sunny once again. Highs will be on the cooler side in the lower 30s...
Wardens find body of Maine snowmobiler who fell through ice
SEBOEIS LAKE (WGME) - The body of a Bradford man was found in northern Maine after game wardens say his snowmobile fell through the ice. Allen Cole Jr., 74, was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole's family notified Wardens around 7 p.m. Saturday...
Longtime WGME reporter Dave Silverbrand has passed away
EUREKA, California (WGME/KAEF) -- One of Maine's original television feature reporters and longtime employee of WGME-TV, Dave Silverbrand has died. For more than 20 years, from the 1970's until the early 90's, Silverbrand developed an enormous following for his feature reports known as "Dave's People." Many of those stories were captured in several books written by Silverbrand.
Sunshine to start the week in Maine, rain and snow likely to end it
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The second week of January starts out quiet and seasonably mild in Maine, with lots of sunshine. A storm system looks to impact the area late this week, at this point it is looking like a mild system once again with more rain than snow. Monday will be...
Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — The man whose young alleged victim made national headlines when she was forced to travel for an abortion won't be going on trial until at least March. Gerson Fuentes is charged with raping the girl in Ohio, last year, when she was just 9 years old.
