Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Click2Houston.com
Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms
HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area. Check them out below!. Have...
Click2Houston.com
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
coveringkaty.com
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
Texas’ best ice cream shop isn’t ice cream at all: report
We're all screaming for ice cream in the new year and at any time during the year but have you ever thought of what spot in your state is the best of this tasty creamy cold treat?
Standing high water from Sunday storms lead to multiple crashes on North Freeway
Take it slow as you head out the door this morning! ABC13 captured the moment a METRO bus crashed into a car through standing high water on the North Freeway.
KHOU
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
fox26houston.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Memorial Park sets Feb. 11 as new date for land bridge grand opening
The public unveiling of the Land Bridge & Prairie project at Houston’s Memorial Park, postponed from December because of weather-related construction delays, has been rescheduled for February. The Memorial Park Conservancy announced Friday that the new amenity’s grand opening — a free event billed as “The Biggest Picnic in...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
Woman behind Galleria-area serial robberies described by her bad smell, high heels, HPD says
Aside from robbing each business by holding up a similar demand note, police said another detail that lined up across the board was one that was too hard to ignore.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
