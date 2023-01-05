Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco police arrest teen suspected of assaulting elderly woman on Muni bus last month
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a teen suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on a 79-year-old woman on a Muni bus.The incident happened on Saturday, December 3. At approximately 11:21 a.m., San Francisco police officers were called to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street after an assault on a Muni Bus was reported.Arriving officers located a 79-year female victim who had been assaulted. The victim was boarding the 38 Line coach at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street when an unknown male suspect kicked the victim in the...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD announce $50,000 reward for information on visitor's Marina District homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday announced authorization of a $50,000 reward for information about a man's homicide last summer. SFPD said they are looking for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for killing Samuel St. Pierre, 32. Police said officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District on the night of June 19. There, they found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Pierre, who was said to be a visitor at the time of his killing, was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported.
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
padailypost.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Los Altos, police said. He was hit on Saturday at 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of N. San Antonio Road and Yerba Buana Avenue, police said. Both the bicyclist and the car, which is possibly silver or a similar color,...
San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community
SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – One person has died and three others were injured following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics were brought to the scene and the victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police said Friday that the two men suffered life-threatening injuries and the two women suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of the men, identified as a 28-year-old, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.His name was not released.Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be given by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Bridge light display will be taken down soon unless $11M is funded
SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Bridge light display will go dark soon unless it gets help from the public. The lights will be removed March 5, according to Illuminate, a nonprofit that creates light-filled public art. Ben Davis, the founder, is rallying for donations to not only keep the display, but to make it even better.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home
As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Allie Rasmus reports.
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco shooting wounds 4
Four people were shot in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood early Friday morning, according to police. The city's police department said the four victims were found just before 2 a.m. on Valencia Street, near 17th Street. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police did not release information about the severity...
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
New Year’s Day driver kills SF woman, flees scene
As Bess Chui and a friend left a Jan. 1 celebration ringing in the New Year, a driver struck both pedestrians, killing Chui, 50, and injuring her friend. The driver subsequently fled the scene. The incident occurred between 8:15 and 8:20 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Potrero Avenue and...
