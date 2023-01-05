Man Faces 4 Years For Stealing ATV In Mullica

Julio Arroyo Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A Camden man faces a four-year state prison sentence for stealing an ATV from a yard in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Julio Arroyo, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to theft of a Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019.

Arroyo admitted that he unlawfully entered onto a property that did not belong to him, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He is currently being held in custody pending his sentencing on Feb. 22.

He is slated to receive a four-year New Jersey State Prison term for the theft, the prosecutor said.

The Mullica Township Police Department investigated this case.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.