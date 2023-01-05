ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire’s cost per pupil continues to rise

CONCORD, NH – New data shows that New Hampshire’s average cost per student is shifting closer to typical trends following a substantial spike during the pandemic, however the costs are still rising more quickly than they have historically. “This week, the New Hampshire Department of Education released its...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Hampshire!
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Eversource customers brace for increased rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eenews.net

Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings

Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA

