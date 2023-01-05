Read full article on original website
Related
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s quietly passed around by locals.
manchesterinklink.com
New Hampshire’s cost per pupil continues to rise
CONCORD, NH – New data shows that New Hampshire’s average cost per student is shifting closer to typical trends following a substantial spike during the pandemic, however the costs are still rising more quickly than they have historically. “This week, the New Hampshire Department of Education released its...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Hampshire!
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
eenews.net
Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings
Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
country1025.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
Comments / 3