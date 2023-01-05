Read full article on original website
300,000-year-old markings hint at a rare example of Stone Age clothing: huge cave-bear skins
Growing evidence suggests humans started wearing furs in the Stone Age, even though the garments themselves have long decayed to nothing.
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located
Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
allthatsinteresting.com
Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees
A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
a-z-animals.com
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
The Color of Wolves Mysteriously Changes Across America. We Finally Know Why
Guessing the color of the coat of a gray wolf seems like a no-brainer. But the canines, whose habitats are spread across North America and Eurasia, aren't always actually gray. On the North American continent, specifically, the farther south you go, the more wolves there are with dark, black-hued coats....
Wolf Pack Responds in an Unexpected Way Following Death of Their Only Adult Male
For years, Wolf V071 stood as the fearless leader for Voyageurs National Park’s Lightfoot Pack. Since 2017, Wolf V071 and his mate have brought many pups into the world, their offspring so strong that an entire litter of five even survived through the 2021 winter, a rarity among wolves.
Wild videos show rhinos charge at tourist safaris in India
These tourists’ trip to India came at an extra charge. Terrifying footage has captured rhinoceroses storming after safari tours in India, forcing drivers to frantically try to outrace them. In one clip filmed on Dec. 30, a one-horned rhino chasing is seen chasing after a group of tourists at Manas National Park in the Assam state. The massive mammal, which can run at a speed of up to 35 miles per hour, pursued the vehicle for about a mile. A second view of the chase shows that tourists were sitting and standing in the truck’s bed with little to protect them from the...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons. Sloths are small mammals famous for their low energy, extensive sleeping habit, long claws, and slow movement, moving only as far as 40 yards daily. The saying “as lazy as a sloth” was coined from the observation of these arboreal animals. Sloths weigh an average of 10 to 17 pounds and grow to a maximum length of about 31 inches.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Rodent Ever Weighed More Than Three Horses
Contrary to what most people think, rats and mice are not the only kinds of rodents to exist, although they are some of the most common. Apart from being mostly pests, rodents are some of the most successful animals ever to exist. The reason for this is their reproduction rate and also their adaptation skills. These creatures are highly adaptable when it comes to habitats and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Rodents are currently divided into around 2,277 species that fall under a plethora of orders, suborders, families, and genera.
One Green Planet
A Legacy of Shame and Suffering: Chai the Elephant and the Problems of Zoo Captivity
Elephants face many health issues in captivity, which often shorten their life spans by at least a decade. Common life-threatening health issues in captive elephants, which occur at a much higher rate in captivity than in the wild, include reproduction and birthing complications, contraction of the potentially fatal virus Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus hemorrhagic disease (EEHV-HD), foot and musculoskeletal issues, obesity, and the exhibition of stereotypic behaviors.
Thrillist
Goof Around with Gorillas on a Once-in-a-Lifetime Rwandan Adventure
Here’s a lesson on tracking mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains of East Africa (provided you’re already experienced): First, scramble up volcanic rocks and bushwhack through bamboo thickets to where you last saw the rare apes. If you are a professional tracker and data researcher like the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund’s Pelagie Mutuyimana, you’ll find the coordinates stored in your GPS.
Combat Veteran Who Lost His Legs Carried Up A Mountain By A Buddy For Bucket List Goat Hunting Trip
A combat veteran who lost his legs in battle had always dreamed of hunting mountain goats, which inhabit some of the steepest and most inaccessible altitudes on Earth. Instead of being held back by the whole having no legs thing, his buddy carried him in a backpack on a two-day hike that helped make his dreams come true. Details of the adventure were originally published by Free Range American.
