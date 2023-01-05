Contrary to what most people think, rats and mice are not the only kinds of rodents to exist, although they are some of the most common. Apart from being mostly pests, rodents are some of the most successful animals ever to exist. The reason for this is their reproduction rate and also their adaptation skills. These creatures are highly adaptable when it comes to habitats and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Rodents are currently divided into around 2,277 species that fall under a plethora of orders, suborders, families, and genera.

13 DAYS AGO