Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The rainstorm which hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels.

The Gibraltar reservoir rose from 61.2% to 79.8% capacity.

While the Jameson reservoir in the Santa Ynez Valley increased from 60.8% to 72.1%.

The Cachuma reservoir on the other hand slightly increased from 31.9% to 32.5% of capacity levels.

