KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KTBS
Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department held its first blood drive of 2023 Monday, Jan. 9. The drive was held in remembrance of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne. She was killed four years ago on Jan. 9, 2019. “We’re doing it today on January 9th as an anniversary...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation
In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
ktalnews.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
KTBS
Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
KSLA
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying who’s responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy. The child was struck by gunfire just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7 while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street. Authorities said two...
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
ktalnews.com
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s new Community …. Karen La Beau is the new Community Program Manager for...
Shreveport Man Arrested After High Speed Chase
On January 8th, 2023, around 5:40 pm Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and Shreveport Police Patrol officers gave chase. The vehicle fled through the Mooretown Neighborhood eventually crashing in the 4900...
