Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

K945

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

K945

Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation

In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
ktalnews.com

Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

KSLA

4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two injured in Alston Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s new Community …. Karen La Beau is the new Community Program Manager for...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

On January 8th, 2023, around 5:40 pm Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and Shreveport Police Patrol officers gave chase. The vehicle fled through the Mooretown Neighborhood eventually crashing in the 4900...
SHREVEPORT, LA

