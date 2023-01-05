BAMA ON3 SHOW: Alabama season review - Wrapping up 2022, looking ahead to 2023

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bama On3 Show is back for Episode 120, which includes BamaInsider’s Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program. Today’s list of topics include the following:

Thoughts on Alabama’s 45-20 Sugar Bowl win

Wrapping up the 2022 season

Looking ahead to 2023

What happens with Jermaine Burton, the QB battle

To keep track of the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal

Links to Podcast

Apple Podcast: apple.co/3jWNW59

Spotify: spoti.fi/3VIoWMk

Megaphone: https://bit.ly/3vEyUUe

DL snap count observations – Sugar Bowl

Byron Young – 57 snaps (74%)

DJ Dale – 36 snaps (46.8%)

Tim Smith – 36 snaps (46.8%)

Jaheim Oatis – 31 snaps (40.3%)

Damon Payne – 25 snaps (32.5%)

Jah-Marien Latham – 22 snaps (28.6%)

Jamil Burroughs – 3 snaps (3.9%)

Observations: Payne’s increased usage is the first thing that stands out with these snap counts. The second-year defensive lineman out of Michigan has only played one game with a higher snap total, and that was the 36 against Mississippi State when Dale, Oatis and Justin Eboigbe were all out due to injuries.

Payne didn’t do anything exceptional on the stat sheet (two tackles, one solo), but I thought he held up well. Part of his high usage was due to Alabama controlling the game in the second half and backups getting extended time, but he was involved early, too.

That’s something to monitor moving forward, as Payne is a former top-50 recruit. Is the light finally starting to come on? After only playing 16 snaps through the first five weeks, he saw 70 over the last six games. It might be.

Latham was ultra-productive despite seeing the second-lowest snaps amongst the defensive linemen. In fact, the 6-foot-3, 278-pound defender totaled five pressures, which only trailed Will Anderson‘s seven. That’s a pretty remarkable jump, as Latham had only totaled four in the regular season.

He split playing inside and out, too.

Of his 22 snaps, 10 of them came as an interior lineman with the other 12 being over or outside the tackle. With Young and Eboigbe not returning next season, the importance of getting a guy like Latham more reps cannot be overstated. I believe he’ll have a sizable role in the rotation next season.

Oatis was downright dominant at times. On Deuce Vaughn‘s 88-yard touchdown, Oatis actually created the needed running room by driving the center too far into the backfield. The true freshman plays with such good pad level for a guy who’s 6-5 and weighs 340-plus.

I was somewhat surprised to see Burroughs only get three snaps. But at the same time, there were six different defensive lineman who played over 20 snaps with one of those guys (Young) getting over a 75% share. And with Vaughn being an effective runner (1,558 yards), I think Alabama opted to go with the better run defender in Payne.

Burroughs is still a good situational pass rusher though. He tied for sixth on the team in total pressures this season with 14 despite seeing significantly less pass rush snaps than all of the guys ahead of him. Even with the low usage on Saturday, he should continue to have a role along the defensive line in 2023.

For more defensive snap count observations, click here.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BamaInsider!

Have you subscribed to BamaInsider.com? You can sign up now for $29.99, which gets you premium access until Aug. 31, 2023! Or, you can also get monthly access for just $9.99 per month. Get access to premium articles covering the University of Alabama athletics, recruiting content and also join thousands of Crimson Tide fans on the Talk of Champions message board! CLICK HERE!