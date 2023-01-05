Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
inforney.com
Soccer: Tyler Legacy tops Whitehouse for Forney tourney title
FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy scored a 4-1 won over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the championship of the Forney Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday,. Scoring goals for Noe Robles (2) and Nate Eidam (1). Assists were by Eidam, Axel Ruben and Knox Hicks. To reach the finals the Red...
KLTV
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
inforney.com
Soccer: Lady Raiders unbeaten in The Woodlands Tournament
THE WOODLANDS — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders opened the soccer season by going 2-0-1 in The Woodlands over the weekend. On Thursday, the Lady Raiders defeated Fulshear Jordan 2-0. On Friday, Tyler Legacy won over San Antonio Bandeis 7-1. In the Saturday match, the Lady Raiders tied Round...
Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Lady Lions top Marshall, Grace goes to 4-0 in district
The Tyler Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter on a 22-1 run en route to a 64-32 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball at the Lions Den. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Lions as they improve to 18-5...
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
Black Bear Diner Changes Mind On Tyler, TX Location
After Everyone Got Excited About The New Diner Coming To East Texas, The Company Has Changed Their Minds. A few months ago, we reported that the growing Black Bear Diner restaurant chain had plans to bring a location to the Tyler area after we heard that it locked in its location on the South Loop in Tyler at the newly vacated Chili's location.
inforney.com
Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival honor Tylerite for community involvement
The Texas Rose Festival and Tyler Rose Museum honored Betsy Marsh Ellis and named her the 90th Texas Rose Festival Honorary Chair on Thursday night during the Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. “She has done a tremendous amount for the Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival...
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
People Injured After 18-Wheeler Crashes into Chandler, TX City Hall
We received a call from a station listener who reported he'd heard that an 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler, Texas City Hall this morning. Various media sources and authorities have confirmed that an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the Chandler, Texas City Hall, leaving multiple people injured. City officials had asked...
KLTV
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
KLTV
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
easttexasradio.com
Texas Rangers Investigating Sulphur Springs PD Shooting
Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51 to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers, and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The department has not identified the suspect at this time. The officer involved is on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers. Sulphur Springs Police have referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers office in Garland.
KLTV
Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago Thursday. Wilson’s friends say they are still looking for answers. “God and you know what happened to Kelly. And God, Jesus you are a God of revelation and we are gathered here today to cry out to you to reveal to us the truth,” prayed Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
ktbb.com
Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase
TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
Comments / 0