Related
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Louisiana Makes List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers
Louisiana is known for many amazing things. Our state's food, culture, and music are celebrated around the world. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction, and this rings true all too loudly when it comes to Louisiana and serial killers. There's no denying the public's interest and fascination...
Louisiana Life Span Shocking When Compared To Rest Of America
Here in Louisiana we love our deep-fried foods and King Cakes which doesn't lend itself to a healthy lifestyle. Our lifespan is influenced by a variety of factors, including luck, food, activity, and genetics. But did you know your location can play a big part as well?. According to a...
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions
Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
State Treasurer John Schroder Announces Bid for Louisiana Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - State Treasurer John Schroder has confirmed to supporters that he is, in fact, running for governor this year. In a letter to supporters, Schroder wrote "God willing, I will be your next Governor! We will kick off the campaign officially Thursday, February 9" in Mandeville.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location
We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
King Cake Recipes for Louisiana Home Chefs This Mardi Gras
Now that King Cake season has officially begun, we know that Louisiana residents are all out on the prowl, looking for the best king cakes around. But, you don't have to go and shell out a lot of money if you can find a recipe to make your own. The problem is the baking - it's time-consuming, very involved, and some folks don't want to bother with it.
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
7 Facts Louisiana Will Want to Know About Friday’s Mega Millions
Lottery players in Louisiana are among some of the luckiest gamblers in the world. It seems as if almost every week we are reporting on a story where a winning ticket sold in The Boot has created a life-changing financial windfall for a lucky resident who decided to spend a few bucks and try their luck.
LSU Football Adds Cornerbacks from Ohio State and Syracuse Through Transfer Portal
The LSU football team has added two more defensive players via the transfer portal. Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson and Syracuse cornerback Darian Chestnut have both announced via Twitter that they have transferred to the LSU football program. Johnson was a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes this past season. He...
Bystander Uses Stanchion to Take Down Knife-Wielding Man in Walmart [VIDEO]
Watch as a bystander takes down a man wielding a knife in a South Carolina Walmart store. The footage was caught on camera by someone in the store, and as you'll see here, the man in the red jacket has the knife in hand as he approaches another man. Now,...
