Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Funeral arrangements made for rapper “Gangsta Boo”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, who went by “Gangsta Boo”, was found dead on Jan. 1 at a home. She was 43. The cause of her death is unknown but...
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
19-year-old kills father, turns gun on himself, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after killing his father in front of officers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 19-year-old Ramarin Baker Jr. was in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7. Officers said...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
actionnews5.com
Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through apartment floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - To whom much is given, much is required. After being evicted from their apartment last week, an apartment they said was riddled with mold and plumbing problems, Justin and Ashley Thomas now have a new house to call home. It was Southaven church members who offered a true blessing.
Tennessee Tribune
Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023
Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
Stolen car arrest leads officers to chop shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car graveyard was found after a stolen vehicle arrest, according to court records. Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 19, were arrested on January 7. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they pulled the pair over in a stolen car and chase the two on foot, eventually arresting them.
DeSoto Times Today
Toppings good, but West Coast Burrito lacks authentic Mexican taste
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. West Coast Burrito. 2570 Goodman...
