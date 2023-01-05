Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution.

The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to learn more about the future “Transformation Park” project, the City of Amarillo detailed on Facebook.