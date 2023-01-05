ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aw1e2_0k4hJ7NU00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution.

The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to learn more about the future “Transformation Park” project, the City of Amarillo detailed on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo

So a post came up on Facebook by a local user that asked this question. Amarillo's trying to modernize, make itself new, and overall appeal to newer generations. Once you look through the comments and see the opinions of others though, you start to get a more nuanced idea from others.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA Hospital receives ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog Group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System recently announced that its hospital received an “A” safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that collects hospital ratings, reports and safety guides. According to a news release from the health system, BSA Hospital is the only reported hospital in Amarillo to receive […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community Development Department Discusses Funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development Department held a meeting to discuss Housing and Urban Development Home ARP Funding. The meeting was meant to address and answer questions from the community. “We really the value the input we get from the community,” said Jason Riddlespurger, Director of Community Development for the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy