Miami, Oklahoma offer Michigan WR transfer Andrel Anthony Jr.

Andrel Anthony Jr., a former Top-100 receiver in the nation, has received a ton of interest since entering the transfer portal this week. After Michigan was bounced out of the College Football Playoff, he is now looking for a new home and, based on some of his tweets since his announcement yesterday, he has several high profile options already.

Per his Twitter page, Anthony Jr. posted that he currently holds an offer from Oklahoma as well as an offer from Miami. Since then, he also has posted that he owns offers from Pittsburgh and South Carolina.

Jim Harbaugh earned Anthony Jr.’s commitment back in 2021 as the No. 80 receiver in the class. In his two seasons with the Wolverines, the sophomore has caught 19 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. However, a lot of that production came last season as a freshman as he caught just seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in fourteen appearances in 2022.

Oklahoma has lost three receivers in the portal so far while Miami has lost two. That leaves both in a position where they could use a talented, experienced receiver like Anthony who’s still young.

Anthony Jr. will continue to garner interest as his process continues. If things continue this way, though, he could have a tough decision in the near future about where he’ll continue his college football career.

Anthony announces intent to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Anthony played high school football at East Lansing (Mich.) High School, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 533 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.