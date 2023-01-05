Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
News 12
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested a man for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam and Westchester counties. They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr. Mann was...
News 12
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville. The NYPD responded to 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. and found Reginald Thawney, 50, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Thawney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
News 12
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Nassau police say a driver at a Westbury gas station had their car stolen as he was filling up the tank on Sunday morning. It's a problem that police are warning residents about after a similar crime earlier this week. Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the...
VIDEO: Thief steals car from pump at Westbury gas station in string of thefts
Police say the suspect stole the 2022 Mercedes, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
Three other teenagers were also injured in the crash. News 12 is told they are students at Hicksville High School.
News 12
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say. According to the NYPD, the incident took place at the 145th Street station at around 1:30 a.m. The victim was riding the north bound D train when a man randomly walked up to him and slashed him in the lip before taking off.
News 12
Cyclist struck by minivan at intersection in Brooklyn
A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South 2nd and Hewes streets in Brooklyn, police say. According to police, the 32-year-old victim was struck at around 7:45 p.m. He was unconscious when taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Police: Homeowner in Roseland shoots at intruder trying to steal luxury vehicle
They say the intruder was looking for the key to a BMW in the laundry room or mud room from 5 Lasalle Court at 3 a.m. The intruder entered through the window to the garage to try and gain access into the home, where he was shot at by the owner of the home.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Authorities say three vehicles in a parking lot on Maple Drive went up in flames around 5:30 a.m.
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
News 12
Police: Driver crashes into Newark home; leaves the scene
Newark police are investing a crash on Avenue West near Littleton Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW struck two parked cars, crashed into a fence and then struck a home. The driver then left the area on foot. Police say that no one was hurt, but that...
Jury selection underway in retrial of Putnam County man in 1994 murder case
Andrew Krivak spent 24 years in prison until his release on bail in 2020 after his conviction was overturned.
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
