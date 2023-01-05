ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copiague, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan

A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say. According to the NYPD, the incident took place at the 145th Street station at around 1:30 a.m. The victim was riding the north bound D train when a man randomly walked up to him and slashed him in the lip before taking off.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Cyclist struck by minivan at intersection in Brooklyn

A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South 2nd and Hewes streets in Brooklyn, police say. According to police, the 32-year-old victim was struck at around 7:45 p.m. He was unconscious when taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Driver crashes into Newark home; leaves the scene

Newark police are investing a crash on Avenue West near Littleton Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW struck two parked cars, crashed into a fence and then struck a home. The driver then left the area on foot. Police say that no one was hurt, but that...
NEWARK, NJ
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy