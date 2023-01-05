HILLSBORO, Ore. — Starting tonight Highway 26 will be closed near the Brookwood Parkway overpass for the installation of the “Bridge of Land & Sky.”. The closure will happen Tuesday and Wednesday morning from midnight to 5:00 a.m. and will allow the City of Hillsboro to install the new artistic fence that will replace the current pedestrian fence.

