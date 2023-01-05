Read full article on original website
KATU.com
PBOT closes Germantown Road through at least Wednesday to clear debris,
PORTLAND, Ore. — Germantown Road will stay closed through at least Wednesday while crews remove rock, soil, and tree debris blocking the stormwater system. A roughly 2-mile stretch of Germantown Road is closed between Skyline Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. The closure was originally scheduled for Monday, but weekend rain...
KATU.com
Highway 26 closed Tuesday and Wednesday morning at Brookwood Pkwy for overpass art install
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Starting tonight Highway 26 will be closed near the Brookwood Parkway overpass for the installation of the “Bridge of Land & Sky.”. The closure will happen Tuesday and Wednesday morning from midnight to 5:00 a.m. and will allow the City of Hillsboro to install the new artistic fence that will replace the current pedestrian fence.
KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
KATU.com
HWY 213 blocked after large piece of steel falls off semi onto road
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Crews are working on clearing HWY 213 after a large piece of steel fell off a semi-truck and blocked the road. The incident was reported by Oregon City Police at 11:50 a.m. The steel structure fell off the truck and onto the highway near I-205,...
KXL
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver
Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
Police identify Portland pedestrian killed in second fatal crash of 2023
Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV in the Centennial neighborhood as 68-year-old Penny A. Griffith. Police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
KATU.com
Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
KATU.com
3 Vancouver residents seek temporary housing following small apartment fire Saturday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Fire battled a small apartment fire Saturday evening, leaving a handful of people to find temporary housing. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, crews arrived to find fire coming from a middle apartment in a complex located in the 11300 block of Southeast 10th Street. Crews...
KATU.com
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
KATU.com
Downtown Portland 'drug mission' lands several arrests; police seize gun, drugs, cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they arrested several people Sunday while conducting a drug mission in Southwest Portland. Officers with the Central Precinct conducted the mission near Southwest Ankeny Street between 4th and 5th Avenues. Bureau officials said the area has seen a “spike in both the...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA
A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Hazel Dell Avenue and 99th Avenue.
18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland's Centennial neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland
A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
