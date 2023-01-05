ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

PBOT closes Germantown Road through at least Wednesday to clear debris,

PORTLAND, Ore. — Germantown Road will stay closed through at least Wednesday while crews remove rock, soil, and tree debris blocking the stormwater system. A roughly 2-mile stretch of Germantown Road is closed between Skyline Boulevard and Bridge Avenue. The closure was originally scheduled for Monday, but weekend rain...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland

A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy