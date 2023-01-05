ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Izzo shares what will determine Big Ten Champion

By Alex Weber
The Big Ten conference schedule is not for the weak. 20 games, 10 on the road, against high-level college basketball competition every night, and this year more than ever, according to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. He believes the League is as balanced and deep as it ever has been, even if the very top is a bit weaker compared to the past couple of years. Which makes scheduling such an important part of the puzzle now.

“You know, where the league has gone is…who plays who once and who plays who twice. That’s what’s going to determine some of it,” said Izzo. Because some teams in the Big Ten are got a rough draw and have to face more top teams twice than others, and vice versa.

“I mean, you got to win games, but somebody’s going to get a tremendous advantage,” the MSU coach continued. “Somebody’s going to get a tremendous disadvantage, and a bunch of teams are going to be in the middle. And then, you know, do you hit a team when they’re hot, do you hit a team when they’re injured?”

Tom Izzo on the balance of the Big Ten in 2023

So a lot up in the air when it comes to Big Ten scheduling. Depending on the breaks a certain team gets with a schedule, they could finish with a significantly better or worse record than maybe they ought to.

All Tom Izzo knows…is that league play is always challenging in the Big Ten, and 2023 may be as hectic a year as ever with how balanced the conference is on the basketball court.

“And really, I looked at it early in the year. I think this league is the deepest it’s been in 15 years. I didn’t say the best. I mean, I think, predominantly, Northwestern’s been an average team in the last few years but they’re good. You know, they they got it handed to them but they’re good. This Nebraska team has proven it on the road and at home, you know. And they’re really good. Rutgers, they’re really good.

“So I think what happens is the bottom is really good. But I don’t think the top, other than Purdue, has shown to be really really good. Like a couple years we had three or four of us and we were in there in the top ten. We don’t have that right now, but boy we got a lot of teams and we played tougher schedules.”

No games off in Big Ten Country. Every time out, you’re getting a look at a talented and competitive high-major program.

