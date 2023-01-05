Read full article on original website
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
WCAX
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Doctor arrested for allegedly punching police officer during Jan 6 riot
A Massachusetts doctor was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on video during the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol.Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was captured on body camera footage striking a police officer on January 6 2021, a criminal complaint alleges.Ms Starer “is a practising physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts,” according to the complaint filed by an FBI special agent.Prosecutors say that she took part in Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally and was inside the Capitol wearing red clothing, including a Trump hat.Officials stated that video footage shows the suspect striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer...
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police
Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.The force...
toofab.com
Bumble Date Kidnaps, Assaults Texas Woman Over 5-Day Period: Police
The man allegedly "immediately began to physically assault" the victim and wouldn't give her food or water for five days after she denied his advances. A Bumble date on Christmas Eve turned into five days of hell for one Texas woman, per authorities. Zachary Mills was arrested on December 29...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?
Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Florida Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times in the Back Because She Refused to Answer His Phone Calls and Texts: Police
A man reportedly confessed to police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because she refused to answer his phone calls and texts since ending their relationship. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, allegedly also told police that if he had to do it again, he would have killed...
connect-bridgeport.com
Two from Bridgeport among 55 Individuals Indicted by January Term of the Harrison County Grand Jury
Two individuals from Bridgeport were among 55 indicted by the January term of the Harrison County Grand Jury, according to information from the recently completed session. Anthony Shane Alderman and Robert Lee Hartnett were indicted by the Grand Jury, which saw cases presented by Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano. Alderman is 29, while Hartnett is 47.
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes
Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates
"My headlights caught her. She's naked. She's bound. She's screaming, terrified." This is what Officer Dean Stratton told Dateline's Keith Morrison about when he responded to a harrowing 911 call from Amber Smith in August 2013. He had only been working at the police department in Fort Collins, Colo., for two months when he was tasked with investigating this horrifying case.
