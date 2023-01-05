ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Doctor arrested for allegedly punching police officer during Jan 6 riot

A Massachusetts doctor was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on video during the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol.Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was captured on body camera footage striking a police officer on January 6 2021, a criminal complaint alleges.Ms Starer “is a practising physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts,” according to the complaint filed by an FBI special agent.Prosecutors say that she took part in Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally and was inside the Capitol wearing red clothing, including a Trump hat.Officials stated that video footage shows the suspect striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer...
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police

Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.The force...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?

Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
Two from Bridgeport among 55 Individuals Indicted by January Term of the Harrison County Grand Jury

Two individuals from Bridgeport were among 55 indicted by the January term of the Harrison County Grand Jury, according to information from the recently completed session. Anthony Shane Alderman and Robert Lee Hartnett were indicted by the Grand Jury, which saw cases presented by Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano. Alderman is 29, while Hartnett is 47.
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest

Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes

Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
Distractify

A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates

"My headlights caught her. She's naked. She's bound. She's screaming, terrified." This is what Officer Dean Stratton told Dateline's Keith Morrison about when he responded to a harrowing 911 call from Amber Smith in August 2013. He had only been working at the police department in Fort Collins, Colo., for two months when he was tasked with investigating this horrifying case.
