Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
markerzone.com
BRUINS FANS ERUPT W/ HILARIOUS CHANT IN ANAHEIM DURING SUNDAY'S ROUT
Boston sports fans are a special breed, this is hardly news. Bruins' fans took over Anaheim's Honda Center on Sunday night when the B's destroyed the Ducks by a final score of 7-1. Before the final buzzer let out, though, the visiting crowd erupted in a. Yankees Suck. chant despite...
MLive.com
What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?
Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE'S RECENT INJURY COULD END THE FORWARD'S SEASON, PER REPORT
The Chicago Blackhawks have stood front and center of widespread speculation regarding club legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Both forwards have reportedly garnered trade interest from teams looking to contend, and both of their contracts expire at the end of this season. According to Elliotte Friedman via the 32...
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers Was Mad After Throwing a Possible Season-Ending Interception Against Detroit
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers throws clutch interception against Lions, looks mad.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Detroit Lions sign 10 players to futures deals
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took care of housekeeping on the first day of the offseason, signing 10 players from their practice squad to futures deals. Any player not on the main roster for the season finale is eligible for these reserve/future contracts. Those on the 53-man roster at the end of the season can’t sign with new teams until the new league year begins on March 15.
Detroit Lions First-Round 2023 NFL Draft Order Established
The Detroit Lions will have two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY CAUGHT TOYING WITH HIS NET DURING LIVE PLAY
Earlier this season, Matt Murray was called out by Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason for deliberately dislodging his net while the opposition held offensive zone possession. On Sunday night, Murray was captured on video toying with his net while play was live, generating questions from fans among other inquiries.
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RED WINGS AND JAKUB VRANA 'FEELS BROKEN'
The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL FIRST ROUNDER, 2018 OLYMPIC MEDALIST SIGNS IN FRENCH LEAGUE
It's not often you see a former NHLer suit up in Ligue Magnus, the top division of hockey in France. While it's not considered one of the top leagues in Europe, it still has produced a handful of players that have gone on to play in the NHL including Cristobal Huet and Alexandre Texier. The winner of the Ligue Magnus playoffs even goes on to play in the Champions Hockey League, which is a big honour.
Comments / 0