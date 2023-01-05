STARS OF THE NIGHT: Swarovski has unveiled the tiara it designed for the 2023 edition of the Vienna Opera Ball, one of the oldest and most prestigious cultural events in the Austrian calendar, which is to make a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. A partner of the ball for decades, Swarovski has created the jewelry piece that each of the 144 debutantes will wear when they will be presented to Austrian society on Feb. 16 at the historic Vienna State Opera.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for...

