Apple Insider
Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam hands on, from CES 2023
We got an early look at the newly-announced Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam that seeks to upgrade your video setup with high resolutions and AI-powered face tracking. After the success of the Kiyo...
Apple Insider
Cherry KC 6000C for Mac review: A mediocre wired keyboard
A wired keyboard might be beneficial if you're tired of constantly re-charging the batteries in all your devices, but the Cherry KC 6000C for Mac isn't the first one we'd recommend considering. The Cherry...
Apple Insider
Xencelabs Graphic Tablet review: a great midrange tablet for artists
Edit photos, digitally paint, and mark up documents with Xencelabs' Graphic Tablet, a fantastic tool for professional artists and hobbyists alike. As some of you may already know, I've spoken at length about how...
Apple Insider
Delta rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi for SkyMiles Members
SkyMiles Members will be able to take advantage of free in-flight Wi-Fi, powered by T-Mobile, on all domestic Delta flights by the end of 2023. Delta has announced a new partnership with T-Mobile that...
Apple Insider
Satechi reveals 200W 6-Port USB-C GaN charger at CES 2023
Satechi has unveiled a 200W gallium nitride charger with six ports to charge aMac, iPad, and other devices. Announced at CES 2023, the charger has six USB-C PD ports - two USB-C Power Delivery...
Apple Insider
Last call to grab Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for $29.99
The record low price of $29.99 for the standalone Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 license for Mac ends on Sunday. Now through Jan. 8, save 88% on a standalone license to Microsoft Office...
Apple Insider
iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand review: A quirky travel charger
The iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand manages to stuff an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger into a compact, travel-friendly, device. And still, it remains largely unremarkable. It's not for a lack of effort...
Apple Insider
L'Oreal Magic Brow will print eyebrows with iPhone's help
The new Brow Magic device from L'Oreal can print eyebrows on anyone's face with an accompanyingiPhone app. Developed by L'Oreal in partnership with the tech company Prinker, it helps people create a personalized look...
Apple Insider
Qualcomm wants to one-up Apple with better satellite phone coverage
It's not enough to match Apple's Emergency SOS by Satellite, Qualcomm is promising full two-way text messaging through space with Snapdragon Satellite. Maybe there is a much greater market for satellite cellphone connectivity than...
Apple Insider
The cost of doing business: Apple's App Store fees explained
The 30% fee on App Store purchases is often criticized because it's also the only way most apps can accept payment on Apple devices. So, to what exactly does Apple's fee apply, and to what does it not?
Apple Insider
How to get Apple TV & HomePod working in hotels
You should bring creature comforts if you're stuck in a hotel for a long period of time. Here's how to get going with anApple TV, HomePod, or both while working in a hotel. Occasionally,...
Apple Insider
Apple's mixed reality headset debut expected in the spring
Apple's long-rumored AR andVR headset could finally debut to the world in the spring of 2023, with a pre-WWDC introduction expected before a release in the fall. Apple has been developing new headset-based products...
ZDNet
ADT is finally embracing DIY home security
Old habits die hard -- and 148-year-old habits are certain to; that's how long ADT has been around. And even though it wasn't a security company when it was founded in 1874 (it used to be American District Telegraph), it has been in the home security business in one way or another since around 1910.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ is expanding its European production teams
Apple TV+ is continuing to recruit for its London-based teams, recently adding to its European drama staff and now looking for an non-scripted programming commissioner. Apple has previously committed to investing millions of dollars...
Wakey Wines hit with TikTok ban after selling new Prime cans for £100
Wakey Wines, the local off-licence that skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, has now been banned from the platform. The Wakefield shop first garnered attention on the app for the owner's catchy customer interactions, asking: "What's the best shop in Wakey?" They respond, "Wakey Wines" along with chants of "bingo bingo, Gala bingo" – which shopkeeper Ameer Khan has revealed to be a tribute to the woman he loves.Their viral videos, which have racked up millions of views, often feature their stock of KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink, Prime. The drink retails at around £2 in Asda and Aldi, but...
Apple Insider
Lion Energy Power Bank review: Not an ordinary power source
The Lion Energy Power Bank is more than your typical power source, thanks to its rugged construction and illuminating features. When you think of what a power bank can do, you usually think of...
Apple Insider
Samsung profits plummet 69% on falling demand for processors
Samsung has reported an eight-year low for its operating profit in its Q4 earnings results, dropping to $3.4 billion from $10.9 billion in the same period a year before. One reason for the steep...
Apple Insider
Microsoft is adding OpenAI writing tech to Office
Microsoft may provide Office users a way to write text for projects, by incorporating AI technology from OpenAI into its apps. AI has become more prevalent in creative fields over time, with tools like...
Apple Insider
Inside Apple's Singapore Marina Bay Sands retail store
The Marina Bay Sands Apple Store in Singapore is the first of its kind, appearing to float on water in Singapore's Marina Bay — and we recently visited it. Said by Apple to...
Apple Insider
Apple loses market share in China as iPhone shipment decline peaks
November was the worst month foriPhone shipment declines due to ongoing supply issues, but December showed signs of improvement, according to J.P. Morgan. According to a combined report from J.P. Morgan and China Academy...
