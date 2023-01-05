Wakey Wines, the local off-licence that skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, has now been banned from the platform. The Wakefield shop first garnered attention on the app for the owner's catchy customer interactions, asking: "What's the best shop in Wakey?" They respond, "Wakey Wines" along with chants of "bingo bingo, Gala bingo" – which shopkeeper Ameer Khan has revealed to be a tribute to the woman he loves.Their viral videos, which have racked up millions of views, often feature their stock of KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink, Prime. The drink retails at around £2 in Asda and Aldi, but...

