New Year's resolutions for HOA residents, board members

Sometimes the law needs to be put aside for some common sense (re)solutions. I hope you will agree with some of the following New Year’s resolutions:

For those board members and managers who spend all of their time looking for unit owner violations – get a life. Try saying thank you to those board members that volunteer their time. If you think things are so bad – volunteer your time and help out. Before running to a lawyer, try working it out – it’s cheaper. The management company takes direction from the board, not owners. To the one owner who always has to argue at every meeting – please zip it. To the board member who thinks he or she can do whatever you want – vote him or her out. Before signing a contract – let your attorney review it. Rules and Governing Documents are not meant to be broken. If you do not like following rules – do not live in an association. If you do not like your fellow neighbor or owner – can you pretend to? To the vendors who want you to sign a contract immediately – say goodbye. To those who like loud music and TV – shut your windows and get headphones. To smokers who smoke in their condo units – shut your windows. Before you defame someone, make sure you are prepared to be sued. Don’t just ask a vendor for references – call some of them. To the person who always disrupts a meeting – give it a rest. If you are speaking for more than five minutes – ask yourself if anyone cares. To the “Condo Commando” – you need to be recalled or otherwise kicked off the board. If you came to Nevada to retire – try acting like it. If an owner is violating the documents – try first sending a nice letter rather than one from an attorney. To those owners who think everyone on the board is getting a kickback – just admit it that you want a piece of the pie. To the part-time owner who thinks he or she can do whatever they want – move back where you came from. To the board member who will not let unit owners see the official records – sooner or later you will get caught. To the board member who uses association money for their own personal use – get used to living behind bars. A manager works for the board, not as your personal slave. When you are rudely complaining to the association manager – do you know what he or she is thinking about you while you are talking? Remember, sometimes the way you say it is more important than what you say.

Wishing you a happy and healthy New Year in 2023!

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: New Year's resolutions for HOA residents, board members