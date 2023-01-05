Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Related
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey
I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
NJ marine mammal center is caring for its first patient of the season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
NJ woman in $400K GoFundMe scam sentenced to prison again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
Wildly Popular New Jersey Retailer Closing Its Doors After Nearly 30 Years
Another New Jersey business is getting ready to close its doors despite the fact that the company itself doesn't want it to happen. It's always a bummer seeing another business close its doors in the Garden State, but what's even more frustrating to see that the store isn't closing of its own free will.
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
Crash scene cop impersonator slashed tires of NJ state troopers, officials say
A former Wallington special police officer pretended to be an active duty cop at a Route 80 crash site on New Year's Day and later slashed the tires of a State Police vehicle, officials say. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, of Wallington, pulled up to a crash in Hackensack around 11:30...
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0