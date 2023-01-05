ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
EDISON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

