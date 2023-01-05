ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Stephen “tWITCH” Boss Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwCuY_0k4hEsnl00

Stephen “DJ tWITHC” Boss was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by immediate family and close friends on Wednesday (Jan. 4). According to E!’s source , “a larger celebration of life for the friends [he] considers family will be put together in the future.”

The beloved DJ, dancer, and actor died by suicide in December and was 40 years old at the time of his death. According to authorities, Boss’ was found dead in a hotel room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. However, a medical examination conducted by the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner’s office revealed no further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Boss’ death.

More from VIBE.com

On Dec. 14, Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, announced her husband’s death via a statement . “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dbzye_0k4hEsnl00

Boss, who entered the spotlight through his talents as a dancer, appeared as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, Star Search, and So You Think You Can Dance. The Montgomery, AL native’s star rose after joining The Ellen Degeneres Show , first in a recurring guest role before later becoming a permanent fixture on the program. Following his passing, Degeneres extended her condolences to Boss’ family while remembering his glowing spirit and countenance.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” the 64-year-old wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” A few days later DeGeneres added on Instagram, “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice

Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute After His Funeral

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram today. The tribute came just one day after a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna‘s song “Lift Me Up” played in the background. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide last month in a Los Angeles motel. More from DeadlineThe Pogues' Shane MacGowan Updates His Health Prognosis After Leaving HospitalAnthony Hopkins Inspires Hope With Online Celebration Of His Sobriety AnniversaryStephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son's DeathBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
TheDailyBeast

Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40

Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
soultracks.com

Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79

(January 6, 2023) His name wasn’t known to music fans generally, but he was an original member of one of the all-time great vocal groups. Today we say a sad goodbye to Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the iconic singing group The Whispers. Harmon died last night in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Vibe

Vibe

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy