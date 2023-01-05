Stephen “tWITCH” Boss Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

Stephen “DJ tWITHC” Boss was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by immediate family and close friends on Wednesday (Jan. 4). According to E!’s source , “a larger celebration of life for the friends [he] considers family will be put together in the future.”

The beloved DJ, dancer, and actor died by suicide in December and was 40 years old at the time of his death. According to authorities, Boss’ was found dead in a hotel room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. However, a medical examination conducted by the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner’s office revealed no further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Boss’ death.

On Dec. 14, Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, announced her husband’s death via a statement . “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss, who entered the spotlight through his talents as a dancer, appeared as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, Star Search, and So You Think You Can Dance. The Montgomery, AL native’s star rose after joining The Ellen Degeneres Show , first in a recurring guest role before later becoming a permanent fixture on the program. Following his passing, Degeneres extended her condolences to Boss’ family while remembering his glowing spirit and countenance.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” the 64-year-old wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” A few days later DeGeneres added on Instagram, “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours.”