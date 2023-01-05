ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Boomin Leaks Original Version Of "Knife Talk" Titled "Gang Sh*t"

By Armon Sadler
Update: 2:13pm ET (Jan. 5, 2023) Metro Boomin addressed the speculated beef in a tweet on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a fan told him to end the cold war with Drake and continue making music together. “? Got too much love for bro,” the 29-year-old said. “Remember the internet is not a real place.”

Original story below…

Metro Boomin decided to bless the fans with the original version of Drake, 21 Savage , and Project Pat’s “Knife Talk.” The track, titled “Gang Sh*t,” features the “Knife Talk” cast minus the Six God.

The St. Louis superproducer tweeted a Krakenfiles.com link out of nowhere on Tuesday (Jan. 3). “Gang Sh*t” includes an extended intro from Pat and Savage verses in place of where the Toronto rapper’s verses appear on “Knife Talk.”

Though it seems to be a random giveaway, fans are theorizing that it has something to do with the Toronto rapper’s scrapped verse on “Trance” from Heroes & Villains surfacing days prior and a potential issue between the two previous collaborators. The official version of “Trance” featured Travis Scott and Young Thug , but upon hearing the version including Drake, listeners questioned why it never came out and what that could mean.

21 Savage previously confirmed that he sent Drake “Gang Sh*t” very close to when his Sept. 2021 album Certified Lover Boy came out, during a interview with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast that same month.

“I sent [Drake] that song, like, two days before [ CLB ] came out,” the “Bank Account” rapper said. “Swear to god. A day before the album came out, he did his verse … I had that song. That song was supposed to go on Savage Mode II … I’m glad it went the way it went, ’cause I feel like it woulda just been another song on Savage Mode II .”

It is unclear what could be the cause of tension between the two, if any. The Not All Heroes Wear Capes artist contributed to Drake and 21’s Nov. 2022 collaborative album Her Loss with production and mixing credits on “More M’s.”

