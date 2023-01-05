ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

OMG! Love This, the Yellow Submarine Shop is in New Jersey

Are you a fan of the Beatles, this is so cool. An owner of a sub shop in South Jersey named this sub shop, Yellow Submarine in the pure love of the Beatles. There are so many songs and Beatles fans out there, especially here in New Jersey, I never knew about this sub shop in Maple Shade. Not only did the Food Network visit this submarine shop, but it was also named one of the best cheesesteaks. Even as good as Philly? Yes, from what I'm hearing.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks

Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
NEW JERSEY STATE
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say

Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
GEORGIA STATE
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

