Phenix City, AL

Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City.

The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red light violations as well as aid in traffic crash investigations.

“Data from the Phenix City Police Department shows a 36% decrease in total crashes at the
photo-enforced intersection of 13th Street and Broad Street alone.”
– The City of Phenix City

According to the city, potential violations are reviewed by a Phenix City police officer who authorizes or rejects a citation issuance. The fine for running a red light in the city is $100.

To find out more about the Red Light Traffic Safety Program, click here .

WRBL News 3

