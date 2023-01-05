Read full article on original website
Big Daddy
4d ago
It’s way past time to start letting the victims or victim’s family carry out their own sentences on these bastards stop letting them by with a few years locked up and turning them loose to repeat heir crimes again
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup
MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
WSAZ
4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that four juvenile males, all 17 years old, took control of...
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
WSAZ
Eric C. Conn victims could see benefits reinstated, new agreement says
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn could see their social security benefits re-instated thanks to an agreement between the Social Security Administration and a local attorney. Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has been advocating for many former clients of Conn’s in their battles with the SSA over...
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
WSAZ
Deputies searching for man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed an individual at gunpoint. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio. The alleged robbery happened at a residence along...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
WSAZ
UPDATE: Firefighters battling fire
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 100 block of Wilson Court in Kenova Sunday night. Officials at the scene say at least two people and a dog lived in the home, but they were able to get out. According to officials, a propane tank exploded...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police said they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter, Abigail Marcinkowsky, in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
ashlandbeacon.com
Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination
The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 1