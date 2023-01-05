Read full article on original website
Debra Wyatt
3d ago
Awesome job get all of the poison off the streets! Congratulations to all law enforcement involved
Reply
9
Related
wnky.com
WCSO in search of subject in package theft
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
14news.com
Authorities: Man arrested after camper drug bust
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force reports that a man was arrested Saturday for drug possession. According to a press release, 41-year-old Michael Arnold was located by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force hiding in a camper on 70 West in Graham, Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Clifty Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Clifty man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop in Elkton Monday. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says 49-year-old Michael Bohonis was stopped for an expired registration and he was found to have a suspended license out of Kentucky and Pennsylvania. After he was transported to the...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail
A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
An Oak Grove man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Sholar says he stopped 30-year-old Troy Latham for a traffic infraction after seeing him stopped in the Concord Baptist Church parking lot just after midnight.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
WKRN
Teen charged after shooting at short-term rental
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
Gallatin Police Warn Citizens of New Telephone Scam
The police department has been made aware of a new telephone scam where a person is spoofing, the call looks like it is coming from the police department’s main phone number 615-452-1313, and pretending to be a member of Law Enforcement. This person is attempting to obtain bank information...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Woman dies in Hart County car crash
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – One woman is dead following a collision between a vehicle and school bus in Hart County. Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
whvoradio.com
Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
wnky.com
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
Comments / 13