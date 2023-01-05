The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for residents living in the Wilton area, effective immediately. Flooding is imminent. Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now.

WILTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO