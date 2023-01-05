ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Evacuation order issued for Wilton

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for residents living in the Wilton area, effective immediately. Flooding is imminent. Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now.
Elk Grove Unified School District updates list of closed schools

Dear Elk Grove Unified Families, Students, and Staff,. We first want to thank you for your patience and flexibility as we dealt with inclement weather conditions, school power outages and possible school closures. We will continue to closely monitor the forecasted storms and work with SMUD and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in order to ensure safe and accessible school campuses.
SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
Elk Grove News for January 9, 2023

The following is news provided by the City of Elk Grove on upcoming events and what is happening around the city. 01/09 Historic Preservation Committee Meeting (6 p.m.) 01/10 Youth Commission Meeting (6 p.m.) 01/11 City Council Meeting (6 p.m.) 01/14 MLK Candlelight Vigil (6 p.m.) 01/15 Republic FC Open...
ELK GROVE, CA

