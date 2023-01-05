ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Blairs fuel leak

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the affected line returned to normal operations Sunday after crews completed repairs at the Witt booster station near Danville. The Georgia-based company says the spill was detected Tuesday during a routine station check. Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Aaron Proctor says the 2,500-gallon spill was contained on site between soil and an adjacent stormwater retention pond. He says about 20 trucks of contaminated soil are expected to be removed from the site and Colonial has begun sampling nearby groundwater wells for contamination.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman

A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
BASSETT, VA

