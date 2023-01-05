Read full article on original website
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
WSLS
Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WDBJ7.com
Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon. Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother, who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
WBTM
Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Blairs fuel leak
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the affected line returned to normal operations Sunday after crews completed repairs at the Witt booster station near Danville. The Georgia-based company says the spill was detected Tuesday during a routine station check. Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Aaron Proctor says the 2,500-gallon spill was contained on site between soil and an adjacent stormwater retention pond. He says about 20 trucks of contaminated soil are expected to be removed from the site and Colonial has begun sampling nearby groundwater wells for contamination.
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
WDBJ7.com
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will soon be seeing some upgrades to increase safety for the community. They recently received around $700,000 from the state to install a Real Time Crime Center, a backup dispatch center, and a Ballistic Identification System. The Real Time Crime Center will...
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
WDBJ7.com
Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for forever homes. Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack and Jill are all guinea pigs at the animal shelter. “There are so many of...
wakg.com
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
WBTM
Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman
A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
