Fort Wayne, IN

Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death

By Jeff Wiehe
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.

Allen County prosecutors have formally charged 24-year-old Anfernee Michael Sho Time Dean in the death of 27-year-old Johnny Yates, Sr., who emergency crews found suffering from gunshot wounds to his back along Monroe Street on Nov. 28.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Allen County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Anfernee Dean

Dean is the second person charged in Yates’ death and is accused of being part of a trio that orchestrated the shooting, according to newly unsealed Allen Superior Court documents. The third person has not yet been charged.

Police: Faux gun deal leads to homicide

Previously, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Lonnel Tinker as an adult with felony counts of murder and robbery causing serious bodily injury in connection with the shooting.

A woman identified as Yates’ girlfriend drove him to the 2900 block of Reed Street in order to meet with three “younger adults” who wanted to trade guns, court documents said.

The three were supposed to trade a Glock 48 with a drum magazine for two of Yates’ guns, the woman told detectives in court documents, and the deal was supposed to take place in the car.

While she sat in the driver’s seat and Yates sat in the car’s passenger seat, two people got into the back seat of the car to conduct the gun deal, court documents said. One of those people the woman identified as Tinker, who sat right behind Yates.

Shortly thereafter, a man known as “Ace” but now identified as Dean, approached the vehicle and talked to Yates through the window, according to court documents.

Once this happened, Tinker and the other man in the backseat pulled out guns and pointed them at Yates and the woman, court documents said.

They then began to demand they that they hand over everything they had.

The aftermath of a shooting that left 27-year-old Johnny Yates, Jr. dead this past November

The woman told detectives she shut off the car and one of the people in the backseat then snatched the keys out of the ignition. She snatched them back, she said during the interview with detectives, and then heard gunshots from the area where Tinker was sitting.

The woman dove out of the car onto the ground and watched the two men in the backseat of the car as well as the one who approached it and greet Yates flee. She hopped back into the car and began to drive, she said, ending up on Monroe Street.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that captured the homicide, showing the three people involved coming to the car and leaving, court documents said.

They also enlisted the help of a confidential informant who knew some of the people involved and helped them identify the man who went by “Ace” as Dean, according to court documents.

Dean is being held at the Allen County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

