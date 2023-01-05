Read full article on original website
30 San Mateo County schools named ‘2023 Distinguished Schools’
The California Department of Education honored 30 schools in San Mateo County with the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. See a list of those schools at the end of this story. The San Mateo County honorees are among 356 elementary schools statewide earning the distinction. The Distinguished Schools program recognizes...
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
Major Santa Cruz highways closed, evacuation orders in place
This story will be updated every hour with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Since 7 a.m. Monday, the three major arteries in Santa Cruz county — Highways 17, 9 and 1 — have all been partially blocked by weather-related disaster and sustain closures until further notice. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
40 years ago, Santa Cruz County's most deadly storm
Ahead of the most intense part of Wednesday storm, dangerous winter storms in Santa Cruz often conjure up memories of 1982's disastrous storm.
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.
As Mother Nature stirs, Capitola braces for a surging Soquel Creek, Thursday's XL swell
Capitola Village, sitting closer to the Pacific Ocean than any other local area, knows when its in harm's way. With a massive northwest swell projected to send large waves crashing into its decreasing shoreline Thursday, those who work closest to that meeting of land and sea were watching closely on Wednesday morning.
Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka
EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
