ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 18 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings. It wasn't a particularly close game, which is unsurprising since blossoming quarterback Justin Fields (hip) was out of the lineup. With Fields out, Chicago had a combination of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions

Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Hold Packers 'Hostage' and Would Have No Regrets Retiring

Aaron Rodgers says he isn't planning to hold the Green Bay Packers "hostage" in deciding his playing future. That said, he does not appear close to making a final call. Rodgers addressed the potential of retirement following Sunday's season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, indicating he plans to take time and reflect before making a call on whether to return for a 19th NFL season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs

Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season. The...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Cardinals HC; Steve Keim Resigns as GM After 4-13 Season

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and general manager Steve Keim announced his decision to resign from the team. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four years on the sideline. His ouster comes after the team fell well short of expectations in 2022. The extent to which ownership soured on the 43-year-old is evident by the fact that he signed a contract extension in March 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles

As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams' Back Injury Diagnosed as Contusion; Chargers WR to Practice This Week

Los Angeles Chargers star Mike Williams appears to have avoided a serious injury in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that Williams only has a contusion in his back and didn't suffer any fracture or significant muscle-related issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy