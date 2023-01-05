Read full article on original website
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 18 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings. It wasn't a particularly close game, which is unsurprising since blossoming quarterback Justin Fields (hip) was out of the lineup. With Fields out, Chicago had a combination of Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions
Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Tops Peter King's Week 18 NFL MVP Rankings, Jalen Hurts Drops to 4
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Patrick Mahomes looks to be in the driver's seat for NFL MVP. In Monday's Football Morning in America column, Peter King of NBC Sports ranked Mahomes as the top contender for the award. Quarterbacks Joe...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Fans Hopeful Tua Tagovailoa Can Return for Playoffs After Ugly Win vs. Jets
Almost in spite of themselves, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs. They have kicker Jason Sanders, a stout defense and the Buffalo Bills to thank. Sanders went 3-of-3 in his field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a 50-yarder with just 18 seconds remaining, to give the Dolphins a 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Hold Packers 'Hostage' and Would Have No Regrets Retiring
Aaron Rodgers says he isn't planning to hold the Green Bay Packers "hostage" in deciding his playing future. That said, he does not appear close to making a final call. Rodgers addressed the potential of retirement following Sunday's season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, indicating he plans to take time and reflect before making a call on whether to return for a 19th NFL season.
Bleacher Report
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs
Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season. The...
Bleacher Report
Titans OC Todd Downing Among Assistants Fired by Mike Vrabel after Missing Playoffs
The Tennessee Titans' 2022 season came to a disappointing end, and they are making some notable changes as a result. The Titans announced Monday that they parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. It certainly...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report
B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Playoff Teams Stand Entering Wild Card Weekend?
Back on September 8, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams began the journey that was the 2022 NFL season. Two hundred and seventy-two games later on January 8, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions completed that journey. Only one of those four teams will be playing next week.
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson on Jets Signing Veteran QB: I'll Make His 'Life Hell' in Practice
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is prepared to fight for his job if the team brings in some competition this offseason. Asked how he'd react should the Jets add a veteran signal-caller, he responded he plans to "make that dude's life hell in practice every day" and prove himself to the coaching staff.
Bleacher Report
Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Cardinals HC; Steve Keim Resigns as GM After 4-13 Season
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and general manager Steve Keim announced his decision to resign from the team. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four years on the sideline. His ouster comes after the team fell well short of expectations in 2022. The extent to which ownership soured on the 43-year-old is evident by the fact that he signed a contract extension in March 2022.
Bleacher Report
Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns
Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders on Possibly Coaching in NFL: 'I Just Have No Desire to Coach Rich Men'
Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to his accomplishments in the NFL as a player, but don't expect him to be on the sidelines as a coach at the sport's highest level. "I just have no desire to coach rich men," he said, per Donovan X....
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Regular-Season Picks
For 18 NFL teams, the offseason has already begun because they missed the postseason. While 14 other squads battle for an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVII, the 2023 draft cycle is now in full swing. How do those teams that didn't earn a playoff nod get better? What...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles
As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report
Michigan Star RB Blake Corum to Skip 2023 NFL Draft, Return For Senior Season
While Michigan waits to see if Jim Harbaugh will be its head coach in 2023, the team did get great news from running back Blake Corum on Monday. Corum announced he is bypassing the NFL draft to return to school for his senior season. Corum missed the final two games...
Bleacher Report
Mike Williams' Back Injury Diagnosed as Contusion; Chargers WR to Practice This Week
Los Angeles Chargers star Mike Williams appears to have avoided a serious injury in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that Williams only has a contusion in his back and didn't suffer any fracture or significant muscle-related issue.
